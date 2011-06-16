9 Everyday Tech Tools Made Possible By 100 Years Of IBM

Without IBM, we wouldn't have computers at all. From the earliest, most rudimentary number crunchers to mass-produced machines to personal computers to supercomputers, IBM played a role in the development and evolution of every major computing trend.

Though other consumer machines existed before it, and Apple and Microsoft took things to new levels after it, it wasn't until the introduction of the IBM 5150 PC in 1981 that the world began to really understand what these nerd boxes were about. Hell, in 1982, it was Time's Machine of the Year.