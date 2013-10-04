Nine Entertainment Boss David Gyngell Could Get Up To $25 Million Worth Of Shares When The Company Floats

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

Nine boss David Gyngell could find himself with more than $25 million worth of the company’s shares when it lists, according to the AFR.

The entertainment company’s hedge fund owners are meeting on October 21 to make a final call on how much of the business they will sell in the IPO, and according to the Fin’s report, shares will make up a big part of Gyngell’s pay-packet.

Reportedly Gyngell’s stock will be placed in an escrow account which he can’t trade for three years after the listing, expected to capitalise the company at between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

Read more here.

Now read: Facebook Is Building This Gorgeous $US120 Million Town To House Up To 500 Employees

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.