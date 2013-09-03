Nine Boss David Gyngell Is On A Trip To Drum Up Excitement For Nine's IPO

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

David Gyngell has set off on a two-week trip to the United States to drum up some excitement about Nine’s upcoming IPO.

According to The Australian, he got on a plane yesterday and will visit New York Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and other US cities.

Nine has hired UBS, Macquarie and Morgan Stanley last month to manage the float, as well as CommSec to sell shares to retail investors.

It looks like Nine will list in either November of December.

Read more here.

Now read: Meet Mia, The Toddler Who Prefers Reading HTML Over Disney Books

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.