The First Dallas Nurse To Contract Ebola Is Free Of The Virus And Going Home

The first nurse to contract Ebola in the US is now free of the virus and will be discharged from the hospital today, according to WFAA reporter Jason Whitely.

Nina Pham, who is 26 years old, was diagnosed with Ebola on Oct. 12. She cared for Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan, who contracted the disease in Liberia and then traveled to the US before showing symptoms. He later died in a Dallas hospital.

The CDC is investigating how the Ebola transmission occurred. Nurses at the hospital claim they didn’t have the proper protective equipment initially while caring for Duncan.

Pham was admitted to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas when she first started showing symptoms and was later transferred to a National Institutes of Health hospital in Maryland.

She released a video of herself in the Dallas hospital before she was transferred to Maryland:

Pham joked with a doctor and nurse in the video and appeared to be in high spirits.

A second nurse who was caring for Duncan, 29-year-old Amber Vinson, has also tested positive for Ebola. Her family says she’s free of the virus, but health authorities have yet to confirm. She was transferred to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital for treatment, Reuters reported.

