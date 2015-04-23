A woman created an awesome resume to land her dream job at Airbnb -- and it caught the CEO's eye

Nina Mufleh, a transplant from the Middle East who’s been living in San Francisco for a year, really wants to work for Airbnb.

She tried to get in touch with the company through emails and job listings but had no luck. So she decided to take her job search to the next level by creating a stunning resume that mirrors Airbnb’s website.

The resume, which Mufleh sent out to former colleagues for feedback Monday night and submitted to Airbnb on Tuesday, has attracted tons of attention both inside and outside of the company.

What makes her resume so interesting is that it doesn’t on her past experience — information Airbnb could easily find on her LinkedIn profile if it wanted to.

Instead, it showcases what she knows about the travel industry, what she could contribute to Airbnb, and what she thinks the company should pursue next.

Mufleh told Business Insider that she had tried contacting Airbnb for months. While she managed to meet with the company, none of those encounters ever turned into a job offer. Her sister told her she should move on because she had already tried everything.

“I actually thought, I haven’t done everything I can,” Mufleh said. “I’ve done the same thing multiple times, but I haven’t tried new approaches.”

Here are some screenshots from her resume, which looks like an Airbnb host profile. You can view her resume in full here.

With her resume, Mufleh managed to capture the attention of both the CEO and CMO of Airbnb, and she has a formal job interview with a marketing recruiter from the company this week. It took her about a week to create the resume, which included gathering all the data, researching the market, and working with a designer she had met at one of her previous jobs.

@ninamufleh I am reviewing right now. Very impressive :)

— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) April 21, 2015

Wow this is the best social application I have ever seen. It helps – a little – that @QueenNoor endorses. #callnina https://t.co/kQWkS4CVxJ

— Jonathan Mildenhall (@Mildenhall) April 21, 2015

OK. You floored me with this brilliance. We’ll set something up for us to meet. I love your smarts. Very much. https://t.co/EaIwOHSywo

— Jonathan Mildenhall (@Mildenhall) April 21, 2015

Mufleh had been fascinated by culture and travel since she worked for Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the queen of Jordan, between 2006 and 2009.

“She focused on cross cultural dialogue, and that’s something that’s kind of guided my career,” Mufleh said.

The feedback she received after sending out her resume was surprising.

“[These are] definitely the results I was hoping for,” she said. “But part of me didn’t expect it to be this quick and exciting.”

