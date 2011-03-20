11 Crazy Things I Saw As A First-Year Analyst On Wall Street

Nina Godiwalla had a wild couple of years on Wall Street.



She started off interning for JP Morgan, got great recommendations from her superiors, and then got a job as a first year analyst on the Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley.

She started off wide-eyed, driven, and nothing but ambitious and optimistic. Soon, she was earning more money than she knew what to do with, too busy and stressed to spend it, and dreaming about what else the world had to offer her, and vice-versa.

The great thing about working for an investment bank is that they bring a bunch of bright, talented, and well-rounded people together. But there’s a down-side, and Godiwalla wrote a book about both: Suits: A Woman On Wall Street.

It’s a funny, quick read about what your first year as an investment bank analyst is really like.

And it has tons of crazy stories like the 11 you’re about to read.

We’ve heard some crazy stories before (the guy who was found passed out in a closet with a nosebleed, some guy on the JPMorgan trading floor yelling “wh*re” every day, the guy who went nuts and trashed someone’s cubicle), but none are quite like hers.

