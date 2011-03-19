US

Former Morgan Stanley Analyst Reveals The Crazy Things That Happened On Wall Street

Courtney Comstock

In Suits: A Woman On Wall Street, Nina Godiwalla reveals the scandals and ongoing drama within the offices of Morgan Stanley.

One time, a senior officer bit the ear of an analyst “Mike Tyson-style.” Godiwalla tells us more about what’s really going on behind the scenes of a Wall Street office.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

