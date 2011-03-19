Former Morgan Stanley Analyst Reveals The Crazy Things That Happened On Wall Street

In Suits: A Woman On Wall Street, Nina Godiwalla reveals the scandals and ongoing drama within the offices of Morgan Stanley.



One time, a senior officer bit the ear of an analyst “Mike Tyson-style.” Godiwalla tells us more about what’s really going on behind the scenes of a Wall Street office.

And Don’t Miss…

• How To Quit Your Job Today And Never Work For Anyone Else Again

• Barbara Corcoran: Here’s How I Turned $1,000 Into $70 Million

• Why Warren Buffett Is An AMAZING Leader



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.