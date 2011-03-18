US

Wall Streeters Don't Have A Problem Getting Anti-Depressants And Cocaine

Courtney Comstock

During her time as an analyst for Morgan Stanley, Nina Godiwalla noticed many of her colleagues using anti-depressants.

Godiwalla talks about the drug use in her book, Suits: A Woman On Wall Street, and tells us that “there was no challenge to get” anti-depressants and cocaine. She also explains why Wall Streeters go out drinking together so often after work.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

