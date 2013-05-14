Everything You Need To Know About The Nuclear Carrier That's Scaring The Pants Off The DPRK

The U.S.S. Nimitz has seen nearly 40 years of service, and now it’s doing arguably exactly what carriers were built to do: scaring the pants off an autocratic, repressive regime.



Indeed, Kim Jong-Un released a statement out of state-owned media station KCNA which hurled apocalyptic insults at the carrier’s deployment.

Though much of world listens when bluster comes out of the Hermit Kingdom, rest assured, the thousands of souls aboard the Nimitz hear only the steady hum of her inner workings.

No doubt their focus is the mission.

The carrier is right now off the coast of South Korea conducting bi-lateral training exercises. The Nimitz carries a number of different fighter and transport air assets. The EA-6B Prowler is just one of many. In addition, there are F-18 Hornets and Super Hornets flown by both Marines and Sailors. The two most dangerous jobs in the military are both found within flight crews on the deck of carriers. It's not all running and gunning on the deck of the Nimitz though. Sailors and Marines spend as much time cleaning as they do working. Pelleted supplies contain everything from rations to ammunition. The flight deck is a thousand feet long, the boat displaces 100,000 tons, and sits 134 feet above the water. The internal workings of the Nimitz are a maze of tightly packed decks, hulls, and human bodies. About 6,000 people call the Nimitz home on deployments, eating 18,000 meals a day — and one barber shop does 1,500 cuts each week This 'Ouija Board' — a curiosity for many visitors — is used in flight control to keep track of the constant flow of aircraft on the deck. And the aircraft require that the Nimitz retain 3.5 million gallons of aircraft fuel. Four distilling units allow the Nimitz to make over 400,000 gallons of fresh water a day The reactors that power the ship not only eliminate fuel costs — they allow the Nimitz to carry 50 per cent more ammunition than conventional carriers The ship has six doctors capable of performing nearly every medical procedure and five dentists Finally, the the coolest jobs have an office beneath this glass. That's the sidelined carrier

