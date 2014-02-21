WWII Diary Of Legendary Navy Admiral To Be Released

The 4,000 page diary of legendary U.S. Navy Admiral Chester Nimitz is to be unveiled on Monday by the Naval War College.

Held on what would be Nimitz’ 129th birthday, the release of the diary is sure to give fascinating insight into the officer’s role in the war and pivotal events from the Pearl Harbor attack to the final surrender of the Japanese in 1945.

It is “the most authoritative source on the Pacific War available anywhere,” Naval War College Historian Douglas Smith told Navy.mil. “Making the document public allows for a better understanding and context of the unique value and consequence of the U.S. Navy, and Nimitz’s approach in directing the Pacific campaign.”

First commissioned from the Naval Academy in 1905, Nimitz fought in World War One and was later involved in most of the major naval engagements of World War II in the Pacific. On the deck of the USS Missouri, Nimitz was the signatory for the United States when Japan formally surrendered in Tokyo Bay.

“You’re getting the whole picture, from the South Pacific to the Aleutians, and picking up on the progress of the war,” Robert Cressman, a Navy historian, told Navy Public Affairs.

His “grey book” — named for the colour of the cover — was declassified in 1972 but only recently digitized. The Navy will have a livestream of the event on Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.