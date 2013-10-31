Award-Winning Images Of Things You Can't Normally See

Nikon has just announced the winners of its Small World Photography contest.

These images are of things in the regular world around us, but magnified up to hundreds of times.

Wim van Egmond of The Netherlands won first prize for his image of a marine diatom, a type of algae that lives in the ocean.

“I approach micrographs as if they are portraits. The same way you look at a person and try to capture their personality, I observe an organism and try to capture it as honestly and realistically as possible,” said Egmond of his winning image.

“At the same time, this image is about form, rhythm and composition. The positioning of the helix, the directions of the bristles, the subdued colours and contrast all bring together a balance that is both dynamic and tranquil.”

We’ve also included a few honorable mentions and images of distinction from the winners.

