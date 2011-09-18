Locals Enlist Help Of Mammoth Russian Boxer To Hunt Yeti

Valuev set off in search of the fabled Yeti.

Photo: Wikimedia and erasergirl via Flickr

The locals of the Siberian region of Kemerov summoned former heavyweight champion boxer, Nikolai Valuev, to hunt down a fabled yeti that had last been seen in 2009.Kind of.



The seven-foot athlete was actually taking part in a promotional stunt for the region, attempting to boost tourism numbers, reports Radio Free Europe. That’s probably why he was accompanied by a team of journalists rather than a team of hunters.

Bizarrely, Valuev tracked the mythical being for two days, coming across sings of the yeti such as broken branches and large footprints.

His search eventually came to nothing, but a cave he discovered, believed to be the yeti’s home, is now available for tourists to visit.

In a final twist, the yeti appeared via Twitter to claim that he and Valuev drank tea together.

To read more from Radio Free Europe click here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.