Nikola soars 22% after securing order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks

Nikola Motors leaped as much as 22% on Monday after finalising an order for at least 2,500 electric garbage trucks.

The company announced Monday it will develop and produce electric vehicles for trash collection firm Republic Services over the next three years. The deal could expand to 5,000, according to the statement.

The deal completes Nikola’s goal to secure a major order before the end of 2020.

The company still plans to find an automaker with which to produce its Badger pickup truck and a partner for developing a hydrogen fuelling station network, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the order.

The deal completes one of Nikola’s goals for the year. Founder Trevor Milton previously said the truck manufacturer planned to secure a major order before the end of 2020.

Milton told The Journal that Nikola still aims to find an automaker with which to produce its Badger electric pickup truck. The company also seeks a partner for creating a network of hydrogen fuel stations.

The Republic deal marks Nikola’s first large-scale order since selling as many as 800 hydrogen-electric trucks to Anheuser-Busch in 2018. Hype around the company has since skyrocketed on hopes that it can compete with Tesla’s upcoming Semi truck. Nikola shares have rallied more than 21% after the firm began trading publicly on June 4.

Still, some are waiting for more concrete evidence of the firm’s potential before piling in. Analysts pressed Nikola in its August 4 earnings call for details on new orders but received little in return. JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster asked executives “is this all we get?” during the call’s question-and-answer portion before requesting information on Nikola’s product timeline and order hopes.

Russell told analysts they had to trust “there’s a lot more going on than what you see in the announcements,” and that orders would be revealed “when we are able to announce those publicly.”

Nikola traded at $US41.76 as of 10:10 a.m. ET Monday.



