'Fully valued' Nikola will tumble 32% from current levels as it struggles to match lofty growth forecasts, JPMorgan says

Nikola Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck.

Nikola Corp. has risks abounding as a pre-revenue company trading at a lofty valuation, JPMorgan said in an initiation note on Monday.

The bank rated Nikola as neutral and set a $US45 price target for the electric-truck company, representing downside potential of 32% from Friday’s close.

JPMorgan said the stock “looks fully valued” at current levels given the company’s associated risks of execution and future dilution of up to $US3 billion to fund its business plan.

Nikola Corp., a pre-revenue company, “looks fully valued here” so “look for a pull-back,” JPMorgan said in an analyst note published Monday.

The bank initiated Nikola with a neutral rating and a $US45 price target, representing 32% downside from Friday’s closing price of $US65.90.

JPMorgan sees potential in Nikola’s business model and said the company could play “a key role in the future hydrogen economy.” But risks are elevated for the business, including a lofty valuation, future dilution to fund its business, and successful execution of its business plan, analysts said.

The bank expects Nikola will need to raise an additional $US3 billion in debt or equity to fund its business until it turns cash-flow positive.



“Nikola stock trades on very high multiples of distant-future revenue and EBITDA, which assume successful execution of a muli-year strategy that takes the company from pre-revenue (today) to revenue of $US10 billion later this decade, from loss-making to EBITDA margins of over 12%,” JPMorgan said.

The bank continued: “Conventional valuation techniques probably don’t make sense for at least another two years, which gets investors in proximity to meaningful revenues on an out-year basis.”

JPMorgan’s 32% downside price target is in the vicinity of short-seller Andrew Left’s $US40 price target for the stock.

Still, JPMorgan is constructive on Nikola’s future. The firm noted that Nikola is taking on a big total addressable market with an expansive plan, customers are lining up, and the company is operating an asset-light business model that should help them get to market fast.

Additionally, the bank assigned “zero value to the sports vehicle initiative and new H2 applications, so there are potential positive catalysts that could get us more constructive on the stock,” the note said.



Nikola’s sports vehicle initiative refers to its Badger electric pickup truck, which will open up for consumer reservations later this month. News of the Badger’s June 29 reservation date sent the stock surging more than 100% in a single day earlier this month.

Shares of Nikola traded down as much as 2% to $US64.55 in Monday morning trades. The stock is up nearly 170% over the past month.

