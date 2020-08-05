Tesla competitor Nikola has surged as much as 33% in 2 days ahead of its quarterly earnings release

Nikola

Nikola, an electric-vehicle and battery maker that competes with Tesla, is schedule to report quarterly earnings after market close on Tuesday.

Shares of the company have surged 33% in the last two days through Tuesday’s high.

Shares of Nikola have surged as much as 33% to $US39.81 per share in the last two days as traders await the company’s quarterly earnings report, due Tuesday after market close.

The second quarter 2020 earnings report is the zero-emissions vehicle maker’s first as a public company.

Here are the key numbers, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg:

Adjusted loss per share: 13 cents expected

Revenue: $US100,000 expected



“Nikola’s first report as a public company will likely be heavily scrutinised, but financial information will be sparse at best, revenue de minimis,” wrote JPMorgan’s Paul Coster in a Thursday note. “Focus will be on the pace and direction of investments, time-to-market for the firm’s various initiatives, and how the customer order-book is building – spend, speed and sales.”

Top of mind will be the company’s reported cash burn, research and development spending, and signs that orders for Nikola vehicles are holding up, said Coster. JPMorgan has a $US45 price target and “overweight” rating on shares of Nikola.

Nikola stock has been on a wild ride since its public debut in June, skyrocketing as much as 120% to $US75 per share at its all-time high close June 23 before paring gains. Nikola began trading as a public company following a reverse merger with VectoIQ, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

Nikola is up roughly 15% since it started trading in June.

Markets Insider

