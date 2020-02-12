A new electric pickup truck with a longer range than Tesla's Cybertruck will beat the hotly anticipated EV to market — check out the Badger

Nikola Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck.

Nikola Corporation has unveiled the Badger, the automaker’s first electric pickup truck.

The Badger has a maximum range of 600 miles by using both a hydrogen fuel cell and battery power sources.

fuel cell and battery power sources. Nikola also announced that it is planning on opening 700 hydrogen stations in North America, with the first few set to be announced by this quarter.

The truck is now up for preorder on Nikola’s website.

It has a maximum range of 600 miles by using its fuel cell – hydrogen – and battery power sources.

Nikola traditionally manufactures electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles for “heavy-duty” use, including semi-trucks, off-roading power sport vehicles, and jet ski-esque watercraft. This is the company’s first time entering the soon-to-be crowded electric pickup truck market.

“I have been working on this pickup program for years and believe the market is now ready for something that can handle a full day’s worth of work without running out of energy,” CEO of Nikola, Trevor Milton, said in a statement.

Customers will have the option to purchase a battery-electric (BEV) or joint battery and fuel-cell electric (FCEV) hydrogen-powered pickup truck. The Badger can operate on FCEV and BEV at any time, and the combination of both allows the pickup truck to have a range of 600 miles, according to its maker.

This surpassesTesla Cybertruck’s most expensive tri-motor pickup range by 100 miles.

The truck is now open for reservations and is expected to be available in September, although pricing has not been announced yet. Keep scrolling to see the five-seater electric pickup truck:

The truck will have an estimated range of 600 miles using both FCEV and BEV. For those who don’t want the hydrogen option, the 160-kilowatt-hour battery-powered pickup truck will have a range of 300 miles.

The automaker’s president Mark Russell claims the option for customers to select a FCEV or BEV option will allow costs to be lowered for everyone.

The pickup truck can reach 60 mph in about 2.9 seconds and tow over 8,000 pounds. Its powerplant is rated at 455 horsepower but peaks at 905.

The Badger was designed to be heavy-duty enough for a construction company to utilise. To optimise it for such use, its maker included a power outlet on the truck for plug-in tools that can last 12 hours without an external generator.

The Badger can also operate in a negative 20-degree Fahrenheit climate. Milton claims there isn’t any other electric pickup truck that can operate in the same “temperatures and conditions.”

The truck has 980 foot-pounds of torque. It can also start on a 50% incline hill without any stalling.

The truck is 9.36 feet long, 6.07 feet tall, 7.09 feet wide, and has a bed width of 5.12 feet.

Nikola partnered with reality TV personality Heavy D from “Diesel Brothers” for designing and testing, and another manufacturer — which is set to be announced soon — for parts and facility use.

The Cybertruck isn’t the Badger’s only competition.

Last year, Bollinger Motors announced its $US125,000 SUV just a few months before Tesla’s infamous Cybertruck unveiling. Ford – which also backed electric pickup truck developer Rivian – has also announced that it is currently working on an all-electric F-150.

Lordstown Motors most recently announced its own pickup truck this year.

Nikola also announced that it is creating 700 hydrogen stations in North America, with the first few planned to be introduced by this quarter. However, its pickup truck won’t make its first public showing until Nikola World 2020, which is set for September.

