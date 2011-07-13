Austrian Atheist Wins Right To Wear Spaghetti Strainer As Religious Headgear

Photo: Niko Alm

An Austrian man has won a three-year battle with authorities and now has a drivers licence in which he is wearing a spaghetti strainer as religious headgear, the BBC reports.The only headgear allowed in Austrian ID Cards are ones worn for religious purposes.



Niko Alm claimed the strainer was a requirement of his religion, The Church of the Flying Spaghetti monster, or pastafarianism.

The only dogma of the parody-religion is “the rejection of all dogma,” and pastafarianism came out as a protest when the Kansas School Board ruled in 2005 that intelligent design can be taught in schools.

Niko Alm applied to be able to wear a spaghetti strainer on his licence like members of any other faith are allowed to wear their head-coverings.

The stunt meant that the authorities called Alm in to make sure that he was “mentally fit” to drive, but in the end, he was found to be mentally competent and now his licence photo features him wearing a colander.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.