NIKKO: The world is going to need 'stamina and flexibility' under Donald Trump

The political revolution which saw Britain vote to leave the EU and which is taking Donald Trump to the White House shows “voters thought that the economic and social system trends of the last decade needed reversal”.

So says John Vail, Nikko Asset Management’s chief global strategist. But whether, as president, Donald Trump can deliver on his campaign promises is an open question.

Vail says the impact on politics – and by extension, the economy and markets – of the changed rhetoric and politics toward “silent majority populism, anti-globalism at all costs, deregulation and less progressive social policies” in the US and across the globe means “volatility in most affairs will be substantial, as it is with all major political changes, and civil unrest is likely to be large”.

That uncertainty and changes that may flow around “rules regarding international trade [which] are likely to change, especially regarding currency manipulation” and Federal Reserve actions and policy will add to the uncertainty.

And while Vail says the rebound in “risk markets” may continue for a while because of Trump’s policies, which are viewed as “pro-business, especially regarding taxes and less regulation”, this will fade.

That’s “especially given a less pro-trade environment, civil unrest, and likely major confrontations with Iran, North Korea and China”, Vail says.

“We all likely face a more unsettled globe that is full of change, much like the 1960s or even more troubled periods” which will eventually settle, Vail says. But in the meantime, the period of transition will “require stamina and flexibility for quite some time”.

That’s a recipe for economic and financial market volatility. It seems we shouldn’t confuse the recovery in stocks and the US dollar with stability.

