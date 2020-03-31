YouTuber NikkieTutorials called out Ellen DeGeneres in a Dutch TV interview after appearing on her show

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nikkie de Jager arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at Galen Centre on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

YouTube beauty star NikkieTutorials appeared to throw shade at Ellen DeGeneres on a Dutch talk show, according to translations of the interview.

“Let me say that there’s a big difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres, and I’m saying that in favour of this show,” de Jager said, according to a translation by YouTuber Sebastian Williams, a native Dutch speaker.

While the interview was in February, English translations of the clip circulated online on Sunday after Williams posted a video about it.

YouTube beauty star and makeup artist NikkieTutorials threw some shade at Ellen DeGeneres in a February interview on a Dutch talk show, according to translations of the interview.

Nikkie de Jager visited “The Ellen Show” in January after she came out as transgender in an emotional video earlier that month. In February, she joined Matthijs van Nieuwkerk on his talk show, “De Wereld Draait Door.” The host asked about her visit to DeGeneres’ set, and de Jager was honest, saying that her experiences with the two shows strongly differed.

Van Nieuwkerk asked if DeGeneres was “cold and distant,” and de Jager agreed. But the YouTuber also acknowledged that it was an “honour” to be on “The Ellen Show.” “It was a huge honour to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn’t as nice as I thought.”

De Jager did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

While the interview was in February, English translations of the clip circulated online on Sunday after Williams posted a video about it, which has more than one million views as of Monday afternoon.

