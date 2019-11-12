Nikki Haley shares the story behind her infamous 'With all due respect, I don't get confused' clap back

Associated Press/Evan Vucci Gov. Nikki Haley, R- S.C., delivers a speech on ‘Lessons from the New South’ during a luncheon at at the National Press Club, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in Washington.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley relayed her side of the story behind a terse response over miscommunications on US sanctions on Russia in 2018.

In April 2018, Haley appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” to announce that the US intended to impose additional sanctions on Russia for “supporting and protecting” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

However, the White House issued a statement following her interview saying that the president was holding off on sanctions.

Later, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Haley had gotten “out ahead of the curve” and that “there might have been some momentary confusion about that.”

In response to Kudlow’s comment, the former UN ambassador contacted Fox News and gave a simple statement: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley relayed her side of the story behind a terse response issued over miscommunications on US sanctions on Russia in 2018.

In April 2018, Haley appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and announced that the US intended to impose additional sanctions on Russia for “supporting and protecting” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. New Russian sanctions had been the subject of “multiple conversations and meetings of the administration’s national security officials at the time, Haley wrote in her upcoming book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.” Insider got an advanced copy of the book, which is out on November 12.

However, the White House issued a statement following her interview saying that the president was holding off on sanctions.

Later, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Haley had gotten “out ahead of the curve” and that “there might have been some momentary confusion about that.”

In response to Kudlow’s comment, the former UN ambassador contacted Fox News and gave a simple statement: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

Haley wrote that President Donald Trump had changed his mind prior to the her interview the day before, and that “no one had communicated that to me before I went on ‘Face the Nation.'”

The former UN ambassador wrote in her memoir that Kudlow called her to apologise within 15 minutes of her sharp statement.

“‘Nikki, I’m calling you with my tail between my legs … I’m so sorry. You know how much I love you,'” Kudlow said, according to Haley’s book.

“‘Larry, I’m not even sure you now the facts of the situation. In any case, in what world is it ever ok to say someone is confused?'” Haley recalled of her side of the conversation in the book. “‘Let me rephrase that. In what world do you think it is ok to say I am confused?'”

Soon after, Kudlow told The New York Times that Haley “was certainly not confused.”

‘I was wrong to say that – totally wrong,” Kudlow said in a phone interview with The Times.

Haley wrote that the reaction “wasn’t about score settling. It was about protecting my integrity.”

The former UN ambassador and Republican governor of South Carolina white that “T-shirts and stickers started appearing online with the words ‘WITH ALL DUE RESPECT, I DON’T GET CONFUSED’ emblazoned on them.'”

“I have to admit I was taken aback by the way this phrase caught on with women everywhere,” Haley wrote. “This was a personal fight I had to resolve. The fact that my words are now being sold on merchandise online says more about women than it does about me.”

That message about women, according to Haley, goes as follows: “We are strong. We are careful about the work we do. And no, we don’t get confused.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.