One of the GOP's rising stars took a veiled shot at Donald Trump in her big State of the Union response

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) took an apparent shot at GOP presidential front-runner leader Donald Trump in the Republican response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants and the first minority governor in South Carolina’s history, said Americans can’t succumb to the angriest voices “during anxious times.”

“Today, we live in a time of threats like few others in recent memory,” she said. “During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices. We must resist that temptation.”

“No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws, and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country,” she continued. “At the same time, that does not mean we just flat out open our borders. We can’t do that. We cannot continue to allow immigrants to come here illegally. And in this age of terrorism, we must not let in refugees whose intentions cannot be determined.”

Many observers viewed that portion of the response as a direct shot at Trump, who has proposed building a wall along the US-Mexico border and temporarily banning Muslim tourists and immigrants from entering the US, among other things.

Haley’s response was well received by party leaders.

Here’s the relevant portion of Haley’s speech:

“For me, that starts right where it always has: I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants who reminded my brothers, my sister and me every day how blessed we were to live in this country. “Growing up in the rural south, my family didn’t look like our neighbours, and we didn’t have much. There were times that were tough, but we had each other, and we had the opportunity to do anything, to be anything, as long as we were willing to work for it. “My story is really not much different from millions of other Americans. Immigrants have been coming to our shores for generations to live the dream that is America. They wanted better for their children than for themselves. That remains the dream of all of us, and in this country we have seen time and again that that dream is achievable. “Today, we live in a time of threats like few others in recent memory. During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices. We must resist that temptation.” “No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws, and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country. “At the same time, that does not mean we just flat out open our borders. We can’t do that. We cannot continue to allow immigrants to come here illegally. And in this age of terrorism, we must not let in refugees whose intentions cannot be determined. “We must fix our broken immigration system. That means stopping illegal immigration. And it means welcoming properly vetted legal immigrants, regardless of their race or religion. Just like we have for centuries. “I have no doubt that if we act with proper focus, we can protect our borders, our sovereignty and our citizens, all while remaining true to America’s noblest legacies.”

