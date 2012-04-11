Nikki Haley Is In Hot Water With Her State's Ethics Commission

UPDATE, 10:30 P.M. — A Haley campaign spokeswoman emails:

“Of the more than 7,000 donors to the campaign, we were unable to find the addresses for two of them, donations totaling $326.78. We’ve worked with the State Ethics Commission, and we have agreed to treat those contributions as ‘anonymous’ and transfer those contributions to the Children’s Trust Fund.”

ORIGINAL STORY, WITH UPDATES:



South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in hot water with The State Ethics Commission, which will formally hear allegations of campaign finance violations made against the commission said Tuesday.

The complaint, obtained by Business Insider, alleges that Haley failed to disclose the addresses of six contributors on 2010 and 2011 quarterly campaign disclosure forms. It also alleges that Haley failed to include the occupations of certain contributors from January 2010 to January 2012.

Spokespeople from Haley’s campaign responded to the claims Tuesday, saying that the campaign could only not find addresses for two contributors and chalking it up to a ploy from Democrats.

Marisa Joye Crawford, a campaign spokeswoman, said in an email that the Haley campaign only misstepped on two of the more than 7,000 donors to the campaign. It could not find addresses for the two contributors, and Crawford said the campaign has worked with the State Ethics Commission to correct the problem. The two donations totaled $326.78, she said.

Crawford did not address the alleged failure to include occupations of more than 100 other contributors.

Haley has denied the allegations. If it is determined she did violate campaign finance laws, she will face a fine of up to $14,000.

The complainant is Bridget Tripp, the director of community development and outreach at Nonprofit organisation Management. She writes in the complaint that Haley has “misreported more than $1.3 million” of contributions because of these missteps. The contributions range from $100 to $3,500.

The State Ethics Commission will hear the case on July 18, writing in a notice of hearing that there is “probable cause” to “support the allegations made in the above-captioned complaint.”

Here’s what campaign attorney Butch Bowers told the Associated Press:

“These are routine matters that occur with virtually every candidate, and the only reason a complaint was filed against Gov. Haley was because she won.”

Take a look at some excerpts from the State Ethics Commission’s notice below, starting with the first:

Photo: State Ethics Commission

Excerpt two (first charge):

Photo: State Ethics Commission

And excerpt three, the first in a series of six charges of not properly recording addresses of contributors:

Photo: State Ethics Commission





