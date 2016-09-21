Nikki Haley starts her day with Hillary Clinton's theme song to give everyone 'an additional boost'

Twitter erupted Tuesday after South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tweeted that she started her day with “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten, the same song Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton blasts at nearly every public appearance she makes.
“Started my day with ‘Fight Song’ by Rachel Platten,” Haley tweeted. “Wanted to share so that everyone gets an additional boost!”
She also included a link to a YouTube video of the song.
The response was predictable:
No not you too Nikki https://t.co/5Sq2tit8rB
— Kristen S Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) September 20, 2016
Subtle @HillaryClinton endorsement? https://t.co/2A3VXYTMLW
— Rebecca Parks (@BeckyRParks) September 20, 2016
???? https://t.co/sXy5HOi9Tt
— Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 20, 2016
First Bush 41, now this https://t.co/E7yQQSWwS7
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 20, 2016
Pretty sure this is a @HillaryClinton endorsement? https://t.co/Ojcbpf3npv
— Colleen Hagerty (@colleenhagerty) September 20, 2016
RINO https://t.co/VQJva7lxSD
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 20, 2016
is this a hint? Blink twice if you’re voting for Clinton. https://t.co/Ly9PPJNJPP
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 20, 2016
This is my fight song
My internal strife song
Prove my party’s not alright song https://t.co/LQnS1z3t7v
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 20, 2016
Even Clinton’s campaign got in on the action:
Gov. Haley, highly recommend this version: https://t.co/pHsLluVL2a https://t.co/PJ8njJVH4w
— Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) September 20, 2016
Good song choice., https://t.co/d8OuvquBHu
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) September 20, 2016
Great selection, Governor.https://t.co/d40o8nkdMM
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 20, 2016
Haley, who delivered the Republican response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address earlier this year, is supporting Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Earlier in the primary cycle, she backed Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Many have mentioned her as a possible future Republican presidential contender.
Haley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.
