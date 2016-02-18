Marco Rubio just landed a key endorsement in the next GOP primary state

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) just landed another huge endorsement from a South Carolina politician — South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R).

Just three days before Saturday’s primary, Haley is scheduled to appear with Rubio at a 6 p.m. town hall and announce her endorsement of the senator, The Post and Courier reported.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) previously endorsed Rubio.

“I would love to have her endorsement,” Rubio said in a previous meeting with The Post and Courier’s editorial board. “I’m not sure she’s going to endorse anyone.”

Haley, a rising star in the party who delivered the GOP’s response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech earlier this year, previously said she was unsure if she’d endorse any of the candidates, although she had been tough on GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, she said Trump represented “everything a governor doesn’t want in a president.” And, in her State of the Union response last month, alluded to Trump when she said, “During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices. We must resist that temptation.”

Rubio is currently polling third in South Carolina at 16%, according to the RealClearPolitics average of several polls. He trails Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is at 18%, and Trump, who is at 35%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.