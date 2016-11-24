Trump's pick for UN Ambassador once said he was 'everything a governor doesn't want in a president'

Reports confirm that Donald Trump has selected South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to serve as the US Ambassador to the United Nations. Considered a rising star in the Republican Party, Haley was a vocal critic of Trump during the Republican primary elections, before eventually supporting his presidential bid in the general election.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.