S.C. Gov: The Obama Government Has Launched An Assault On 22 American States And One Great Company

Photo: Wikipedia

A story that continues to gather momentum is the National labour Relations Board’s decision to tell Boeing that it can’t move its Dreamliner from unionized Washington State to non-union South Carolina.The Federal Government vs. Boeing is arguably the biggest business story of the year, as it represents a clear siding with organised labour over a large corporation (albeit a large corporation that lives and dies from government money). And if you’re looking for a decision that will cause a chill on new investment, consider the fact that Boeing spent billions building the South Carolina plant, where it intended to build dreamliners.



South Carolina’s new governor Nikki Haley takes to the WSJ edit pages tonight demanding an explanation for the decision:

The actions by the NLRB are nothing less than a direct assault on the 22 right-to-work states across America. They are also an unprecedented attack on an iconic American company that is being told by the federal government—which seems to regard its authority as endless—where and how to build aeroplanes.

The president has been silent since his hand-selected NLRB General Counsel Lafe Solomon, who has not yet been confirmed by the United States Senate as required by law, chose to engage in economic warfare on behalf of the unions last week.

Haley has every right to be furious, especially as it will cost her state jobs.

Something we’re curious about: What do the members of Obama’s jobs panels, like GE CEO Jeff Immelt — who runs a company which, like Boeing, both relies heavily on the US government, while also thumbing its nose at it — say about these kinds of actions.

