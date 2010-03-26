Nikki Finke Was Offered Hollywood Reporter Editor In Chief Job, She Says

Nikki Finke, the editor of Deadline.com, writes on her site today that she was approached to become the editor in chief of The Hollywood Reporter last December.



In January, she was given “a very lucrative financial offer” by the high-profile entertainment trade publication’s new owners, e5 Global Media.

Nielsen passed off

According to her post, titled “You’re Stuck With Me:”

I’m amused how some showbiz websites getting their shit kicked out of them by Deadline want me gone permanently (preferably feet first). But wishing doesn’t make it so. And rumour-mongering won’t help either. The fact is that Deadline’s surprising editorial and financial success opens up a lot of opportunities almost daily. For instance, in early December 2009, the new owners of The Hollywood Reporter (e5 Global Media) approached me about becoming the trade’s new editor-in-chief. In late January 2010, they made me a very lucrative financial offer. Instead of negotiating, I set in motion a dialogue about whether there’s some mutually beneficial business between my parent company MMC and the new THR owners. That discussion continues without any direct involvement by me.

We left messages for executives at e5 Global Media to confirm Nikki’s statements. We’ll post if they get back to us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.