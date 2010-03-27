Nikki Finke Still Holding Her Own Against The Wrap

In the battle between Hollywood scoop mavens, Nikki Finke is still holding her own.



Although Sharon Waxman’s TheWrap.com has threatened to pull ahead of Deadline Hollywood since it launched in January late year, the sites’ stats are essentially neck-and-neck, according to compete.com.

In January, Mike Fleming joined Nikki at Deadline.com after 20 years as a Variety reporter. Uniques jumped way up after the hire and some good scoops.

Despite The Wrap’s larger editorial team (the masthead includes nine staffers and six contributors), Nikki and her team of three under their bosses at Mail.com, are staying slightly ahead.

So far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.