Hollywood media rivals Nikki Finke and Sharon Waxman are at each other’s throats again.Finke came out with an item on Deadline.com earlier today claiming that Waxman’s TheWrap.com was on financial life support .



“TheWrap (AKA TheCrap) keeps getting turned down by the private investment companies which it has recently approached for survival funding — Saban, Shamrock, and a long list of others,” Finke wrote.

She also pointed out that The Hollywood Reporter’s new owners aren’t interested in buying TheWrap “given its deteriorating situation” as well as noting that “several more current staffers are openly looking for new jobs in this tough media market.” (TheWrap’s TV writer, Joe Adalian, just left for a gig as West Coast editor of New York magazine’s Vulture blog.)

Waxman fired back on Twitter: “nikki finke is so wildly jealous that everything she writes about thewrap is like opposite day, as in – the utter reverse. threatened much?”

As well as in an email to FishbowlLA:

how are you? i’m reaching out because nikki finke is on a crazy tear of misinformation about thewrap, clearly she feels threatened about something, because – i suppose – we’re busy winning awards, securing new capital, and establishing big-time partnerships (we’ll have a press release on that today).

anyway, she’s writing lies, i wanted you to know this, and hope you will call if you have any questions.

TheWrap just announced it will be an ongoing contributor to CNN’s “Reliable Sources” and that it’s partnered with Southern California public radio station KPCC. It took home two awards on Thursday at the Los Angeles Press Club’s National Entertainment Journalism Awards.

For what it’s worth, FishbowlLA hears that Saban and Shamrock didn’t turn down TheWrap, although they did call attention to the site’s declining Web traffic. The chart below puts it side-by-side with Deadline.com’s

