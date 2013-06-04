Nikki Finke Fights Back At Sharon Waxman Report She Was Fired: 'Just Stop It'

The Wrap report being blasted by Nikki Finke.

Deadline Hollywood creator Nikki Finke is not taking rival Sharon Waxman’s report that she was fired from her own blog by Jay Penske lightly.



First, longtime Deadline reporter Mike Fleming blasted Waxman’s Wrap piece, writing, “Nobody fires Nikki Finke.” In his post, he included an internal memo from Penske’s head of communications that called Waxman’s report “libelous, false, and defamatory.”

And now, Nikkie Finke — after being uncharacteristically silent on the issue since the report first came out Sunday evening — is speaking out for the first time.

Monday morning, Finke posted on her blog an item entitled “Nikki Finke To Sharon Waxman: Just Stop It.”

In it, she writes “the desperate Sharon Waxman and her revolving door staff have been writing inaccurately about me for years, and doing it to drive traffic to her failing website, and refusing to correct even the most blatant errors.”

As for why it took her a few hours to respond to the report personally, she says “The fact is I’m out of town … I was napping in a different time zone when The Wrap crapped on me yet again Sunday night.”

Finke adds that “Waxman sent a joint email to my boss and myself at 6:43 PM. She waited two whole minutes. Then she posted her story about us at 6:45 PM. That’s a rotten thing to do, not to mention bad journalism, and she knows it.”

Finke goes on to explain “I could pick apart her so-called ‘shocker’ line by line, but I won’t … Instead, I’ll simply correct one point from her article to illustrate what a bad reporter Waxman is.”

“I am stating for the record that there is no truth to her claim that ‘the most recent conflict between Penske and Finke involved an email that Finke sent to two partners at UTA in the wake of losing a scoop … Finke threatened to ‘f—’ the agency. The email was sent to Penske.”

Finke claims “That email doesn’t exist. I repeat, it doesn’t exist.”

“True, I’ve occasionally lost my temper and sent nasty emails to Hollywood,” she admits, noting that “not once has Jay Penske ever complained to me about them. (He knows I’m a bitch. That’s why he bought me.)”

Finke then goes so far as to post the entire email exchange between Deadline and UTA about the report in question to further prove her point.

Read Finke’s full, catty response and the email exchange here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.