Nikki Finke Poaches Hollywood Reporter's TV Editor Nellie Andreeva

Wow. Nikki Finke knocks another blow to the Hollywood trades with her new hire: Nellie Andreeva, The Hollywood Reporter’s top TV editor.



Perhaps that was part of last week’s whisperings about Nikki’s alleged Hollywood Reporter editor in chief offer.

But as for Andreeva the 10-year Hollywood Reporter veteran comes to Deadline.com within the next two weeks. She will join Nikki’s growing staff, which includes other traditional Hollywood trade poaches former Variety reporter Mike Fleming and former Financial Times UK writer Tim Adler.

A new TV vertical will appear on Deadline.com soon.

The announcement called the hire part of Deadline.com’s “second phase” of editorial expansion. We are wondering which other star reporters are getting calls from Nikki?

Here’s Nikki in the statment:

“We wanted Deadline to provide full-time coverage of the TV industry but first needed to find the right TV beat journalist to do it. Lots of reporters cover the small screen’s consumer news, but few get in-depth and behind-the-scenes of the networks and studios and talent. After our search started, TV insiders quickly made it clear that our first choice had to be one of my fiercest competitors, Nellie Andreeva, who daily dominates The Hollywood Reporter‘s front page with her scoops. We didn’t know each other personally, so when I first made contact with her by email, Nellie thought someone was playing a prank on her! I’m now her biggest admirer because she is tough and talented, my favourite combination in a journalist.”

As for Andreeva: “10 years ago, The Hollywood Reporter took a chance on me, a reporter from Bulgaria with zero Hollywood connections. For the last decade, it gave me the best editors, mentors, and friends I could’ve asked for. I probably never would have left if it weren’t for such a big new opportunity.”

