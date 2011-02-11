NIKKI FINKE: The Photo Is Not Me!

This morning saw a minor media uproar when Rupert Murdoch’s the Daily published a photo that might be be Nikki Finke, the eremitic blogger and editor-in-chief of Deadline.com



However, over the phone today Finke denied it to the Observer, saying “nobody ever took my photo,” and that she drives “a very nice car, not a Toyota.”

NYO’s Daniel D’Addario then combed through the number of Deadline posts contributed by Finke, and pointed out the she has produced markedly less posts than the previous week.

Finke’s attitude about all of this?

“I have a life, you know.”

