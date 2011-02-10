Rupert Murdoch Gets A New Photo Of Nikki Finke!

Rupert Murdoch has succeeded where other great men have failed.



One of his paparazzos has apparently snapped a new photo of the most elusive (and powerful) woman in Hollywood, Nikki Finke.

Another mogul, Nick Denton, offered $1,000 to the photographer clever and relentless enough to capture this prize, but came up empty.

And now Rupert’s new iPad pub, The Daily, has its first big scoop!

Check out Nikki Finke! >

