IT'S OFFICIAL: Nikki Finke Leaves Deadline -- The Controversial Hollywood Blog She Founded

For months, Nikki Finke and her publisher, Jay Penske, have been at very public odds over Deadline Hollywood — the entertainment industry blog that Penske purchased from Finke for a seven-figure sum in 2009.

As of this morning, the two have officially parted ways.

Finke first announced the news on her Twitter account to her over 200,000 followers:

Deadline editors Mike Fleming Jr. and Nellie Andreeva will remain in charge of the blog.

They wrote a joint statement on Deadline this morning:

Despite attempts by all to have it go otherwise, Nikki Finke will no longer be leading Deadline Hollywood, and she will not be writing weekend box office or filing stories going forward. This is an emotional and painful parting of the ways for us. When we joined Deadline four years ago from The Hollywood Reporter and Variety (respectively), we felt that we were doing something disruptive and game-changing. That spirit is what brought us together and will keep us together, and the current team will remain on that path.

To read the full statement, in which they go on to wish Finke well, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.