The Legal Battle Between Nikki Finke And The Hollywood Reporter Is Getting Ugly

THR editorial director Janice Min

A legal battle between two entertainment industry must-reads is shaping up to be a study in new-age plagiarism.Virtually no one was surprised when Penske, the parent company of blogger Nikki Finke‘s site Deadline Hollywood, sued Prometheus Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, for $5 million — Finke has been sniping at the publication for ages.



And keeping a hawk’s eye on scoop stealing is a second full-time job for Finke, THR, and the rest of the publications that run Hollywood trade news.

(See: TheWrap blasting THR with the same accusations in June — even though TheWrap chief editor Sharon Waxman seems to now be defending THR against Finke.)

What’s fascinating about this lawsuit is that it includes the serious (and tough to dispute) allegation that THR lifted programming code directly from Deadline’s sister site TVLine in order to replicate their homepage carousel.

The lawsuit contends that Penske has proof of this.

THR says they outsourced the task to a vendor — but they’ve removed the carousel for now.

