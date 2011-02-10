REVEALED? Rupert Murdoch's Daily Says It Has A Recent Photo Of Nikki Finke

How much do people want to see a new photo of Nikki Finke?



Nick Denton once offered a $1000 reward to the person who scored one (so, monetarily speaking, less than people want to see Brett Favre‘s private parts), but this photo remains one of the only images of the elusive blogger, who avoids public appearances and rarely is seen in public.

The Daily may have scored a newer photo. According to The Wrap, Finke was told last Thursday that The Daily was set to publish a new photo taken by reporter (and Howie Kurtz nemesis!) Hunter Walker.

We’re still waiting — publication is suspended until Walker can find two sources to verify the identity of the person in his photograph, and he is now scouring town.

It seems as though Finke is having a strong reaction. She didn’t post at all on her blog Friday, nor did she post her Saturday box office report.

