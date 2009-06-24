Nikki Finke: $10 Million Richer?

Jeff Bercovici at Daily Finance says Nikki Finke got $10 million selling her blog Deadline Hollywood to Mail.com.



If that’s true, it’s a huge payday for Nikki, who never took any financing. The deal would also be one of the richest yet for any blog.

PaidContent’s Rafat Ali says sources tell him the deal was closer to low seven-figures.

I have heard from sources that the sale amount was in “seven figures” and there are some other incentive triggers built in. My bet is it is in very low seven figures, with some cash and possibly some equity built in. Earlier this year, there was some discussion about her site’s value in a piece on TheWrap, and if you take the baseline valued bandied around then, this new price is certainly a big jump on it, though deservedly so considering her clout in Hollywood.

