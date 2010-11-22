Something Interesting To Watch On The Japanese Market

As the new week gets into gear, let’s take a quick glance back at least week…



One interesting thing to note, per Doug Short, is that the Nikkei was the big winner among big global stock markets last week:

Japan has not been a star performer this year, but it IS the second week in a row. Here’s the scoreboard for the previous week:

Bottom line: This is the consequence of the dollar finding its legs. Japan can benefit in a dollar up/risk off environment, because the weaker yen is good for business. Will be interesting to watch and see if the market continues to remain out of step with the world.

