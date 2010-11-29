Remember The Nikkei Winning Streak? It's Alive

Last week we drew your attention to the fact that Japan’s Nikkei — one of the dogs of the whole year — was on a rare two-week winning streak. In other words, it was the best performing big market for two weeks in a row.



Well, it’s alive. From Doug Short, here’s the tally from last week:

Japan likes it when the US dollar catches a bid, because that means a weaker yen, and higher margins for the country’s exporters. Thus while dollar strength correlates with “risk off” for the rest of the world, Japan remains out of step.

