Nikkei Surges, Euro Continues Higher In The Evening

Photo: Nikkei.com
Markets are generally quiet following the US close, though as you’d expect the Nikkei is playing a nice round of catchup in early Japanese trading.Nothing much else is moving particularly violently in one way or another.
The euro has moved up a bit, though not steadily.
Australian shares are also enjoying a nice rise.
For a recap of the US trading day, see here.
