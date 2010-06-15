Nikkei Starts Lower, Euro Rally Fizzles

Photo: Nikkei

There’s nothing too huge happening after hours, except that the sour mood late in the US day seems to be continuing.The Nikkei has started modestly lower, as has Australia’s. The Euro rally from earlier has fizzled somewhat.



One company in Japan that is heading higher: TV Asahi, which is airing Japan’s next game, following its big win over Cameroon today.

For a recap of US action see here.

