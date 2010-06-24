Nikkei Stages Nice Early Turnaround, While Yields On Japanese And US Bonds Hit Record Lows

Photo: Nikkei.com

At least in the early going, Japan’s market seems to have staged a nice turnaround, having started lower, it turned around quite nicely.Meanwhile 10-year Japanese Government Bonds hit a low yield of… 1.14%, a number not seen since 2003.



The same action is being seen here.

Meanwhile Bespoke notes that US yields are shooting sharply lower again, with no end to the era of low rates in sight.

Here’s their chart:

Photo: Bespoke

That’s not a muilti-year low, a la Japan, but the bull market in Treasuries — which even PIMCO is participating — is clearly on, buth stateside and Japan (both countries with enormous amounts of public debt).

For a recap of the US trading day see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.