Nikkei Slips In Early Trading, US Futures Down From Friday Close

It was a fairly quiet weekend news-wise — although perhaps the end of the World Cup will bring an end to the general global quietness — so markets are fairly tame.



The Nikkei is off just a little bit in early trading — certainly nothing dramatic.

US futures, meanwhile, are lower than they were after the close on Friday, however most of that came in Friday after-hours trading, as seen here.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.