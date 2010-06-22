Nikkei Slips After The Big US Choke

Photo: Nikkei.com

After the disappointing day for US equity bulls, Japan’s Nikkei is continuing the trend.On the other hand, US futures have tipped up somewhat after hours, so it’s not a total washout.



Says Mike O’Rourke of BTIG:

We would venture to say that the lack of enthusiasm for the rally and its inability to sustain the gains led to mild or even quiet de-risking late in the session as the Russell 2000 underperformed the Dow Industrials by 95 basis points. The S&P 500 broke back below its 200 day moving average late in the session, but managed to squeak out a close above it. Within the Nasdaq 100, more than half of the index’s loss for the session was attributable to three stocks: Apple, Google and Research In Motion. We are obviously seeing signs of a market where investors have squared positions here for the start of summer and probably won’t be making big moves unless the economic data or upcoming earnings season provide a tangible catalyst.

For a roundup of the US action, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.