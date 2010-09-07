Nikkei Slides In Early Going, Euro Dives

Monday was generally an up day throughout world markets, but the day begins in earnest today, with the US being open.



And we start with the Nikkei backsliding.

And the Euro diving

Technically it’s going to be a light week in terms of economic data. But with the summer over, and Obama unveiling a host of new stimulus ideas, it might actually be pretty active.

