Nikkei Slides After US Rout, S&P Futures Roughly Flat Despite Weak After-Hours Earnings

Despite some disappointing after-hours earnings from the likes of Starbucks and Netflix, US futures are off only moderately in late Wednesday/early Thursday trading.
Not surprisingly, however, the Nikkei is falling once again, representing, potentially its 7th down session out of the last 8.
Most other markets are quiet.
For a recap of the US trading day, see here.
