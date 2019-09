It could be worse. Initially the Nikkei Futures tanked hard this morning, when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Miyagi prefecture.



But in actual trading, at least initially, things aren’t quite so bad.

The Nikkei is down, but modestly, helped, perhaps, by the lack of reports of significant damage.

