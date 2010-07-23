Nikkei Shoots Higher, US Futures Gain Back Post-Bell Losses

Joe Weisenthal

Alright, things are looking good for those of the bullish bent after hours, despite the horrible Amazon miss.

We can start in Japan, where markets are following the US’ lead, moving decisively against the recent trend for the Nikkei (which has been down).

chart

Photo: Nikkei.com

In the US, there was a quick dip right after the bell at 4:00 PM ET, but now that loss has disappeared.

chart

Photo: FinViz

Other markets are fairly quiet this evening. Australia is up 1.6%.

For a recap of Thursday’s action in the US click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.