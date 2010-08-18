Nikkei Shoots Higher Following Wall Street's Strong Showing

Today actually could have been a lot better from the bull perspective. At one point the NASDAQ was up 2%, well above its close, and the final half hour of the day was pretty underwhelming.



But finally, at least, the market ended higher, after 5 straight down days. And it seems the “risk on” sentiment, for now, is carrying through to Japan, where the yen is weakening, and the Nikkei is shooting higher.

Meanwhile, Japanese PM Kan is outlining some stimulus ideas.

Nikkei.com:

Some officials in the government and the ruling Democratic Party of Japan envision extending the consumer incentive program for energy-saving electronics, which expires at year-end. Programs to support job-hunting graduates are also believed to be in the works, along with measures to aid small and midsize businesses hammered by the strong yen.

To avoid issuing more bonds, the government is expected to tap 900 billion yen in leftover funds originally budgeted for the economic crisis and regional revitalization. An additional 800 billion yen in surplus money from the fiscal 2009 budget will bring the total stimulus to 1.7 trillion yen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.