Nikkei Shoots Higher, But Markets Take A Breather From The Big Rally

Photo: Nikkei.com

Not surprisingly, the Nikkei is leading the world higher in early Friday trading.But while Japan may be playing catch up to our mega-rally, other markets are showing some signs of sogginess.



US futures are down a touch. The Aussie dollar is down a little. So is the euro.

It’s nothing major, and doesn’t say anything too significant about what’s going to happen Friday.

After rising by 7% during the day, BP has fallen about 1% after hours, perhaps as investors realise that they’re not nearly out of the woods yet.

See a recap of the US trading day here.

